Bodvár – Hollywood’s Favorite Rosé Brand Unveils First Ever Rosé Pop Up Bar In The United States

by Nicole Muj

Bodvár – House of Rosés held an exclusive event on Feb. 22 at Cuvée Restaurant, in celebration of the unveiling of The Bodvár Rosé Wine Pop Up Bar – the first of its kind in the United States. Founder Bodvár Hafström and Cuvée’s Sylvia Diaz invited guests for an intimate evening to experience the Bodvár Rosé Lifestyle.

Wanda Acuna (actress, former Miss Puerto Rico International), Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Aaron Brown (DWTS Sweden), Maria Darkina (On The Milky Road/Kusturica; Get Married or Die), Eugenia Kuzmina (model/actress, Dirty Grandpa, Bad Moms), Lars Roos (Swediah pianist), Amy Shi (Actress/Miss China LA), Agnes-Nicole Winter (Real Housewives of Sweden and Ilya Yordanof (Actor) joined Bodvár Hafström for the special unveiling event.

“I am delighted to share my vision and introduce Bodvár Rosé wine in the United States,” said Bodvár. “Our goal was to create a new lifestyle experience that not only celebrates rosé, but also the vibrance, luxury and joie de vivre that our brand represents.”

Plans are in the works for additional Bodvár Rosé Wine Pop Up Bars in Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Miami, New York and Los Angeles. As Hollywood’s favorite rosé, Bodvár Rosé will be the exclusive rosé wine served backstage to nominees and presenters at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Often referred to as The King of Rosé, Swedish born Bodvár Hafström is part of the Grönstedt and Hafström families. Throughout his life, he has been fascinated with style, luxury, travel and wine. His profound taste and unique style is truly portrayed in the beautiful design and taste of Bodvár – House of Rosés, where all of the components of his life are carefully selected and truly reﬂect his overall love for beauty, quality, taste and design.

The world’s ﬁrst truly specialized rosé wine house, Bodvár – House of Rosés is the most recent branch of the family tree of beverages and luxury products. Bodvár saw the upcoming rosé wine trend as more than just a product, but as a laidback, classy and enjoyable lifestyle – The life of Bodvár. Working with the most skilled winemakers and design teams, Bodvár personally directs the winemaking process and creative vision to develop the perfect rosé that features a delicate and elegant taste and a stylish design, appealing to both men and women.