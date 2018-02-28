General Manager for Opendoor Las Vegas Akilah Rogers guides staff, clients through real estate maze

By Debbie Hall

As General Manager for Opendoor Las Vegas Akilah Rogers helps staff and clients navigate the booming housing market with the newest way to buy and sell homes. With Opendoor, homeowners can sell at fair market value in just days with no listings or showings. She is thrilled to be able to help buyers and sellers using a completely reinvented way for the sale or purchase of a home sale from beginning to end.

With the return of a booming housing market in Las Vegas, buyers and sellers are ready but are filled with anxiety and trepidation. In fact, Opendoor recently commissioned a survey of over 1,000 local homeowners, asking them how they feel about buying and selling in the current Las Vegas real estate market. Surprisingly, 31 percent of Las Vegas homeowners would rather get a root canal and 28 percent would rather get a colonoscopy than go through the process of selling a home.

Rogers can appreciate the emotional roller coaster ride of either buying or selling a home. She always works to maintain a presence in the community and create a positive experience.

“Opendoor is amazing. We are using technology that simplifies the process. Sellers select their own timeline. We breakdown costs and make everything very clear and transparent,” she explained. Buyers can also search for homes on their own schedule using the Opendoor app.

A graduate of Harvard Business School; Rogers is a savvy, experienced businesswoman. Previously, she owned a real estate company that invested in foreclosed properties in Chicago. Rogers was involved in all aspects including purchasing, renovating and managing the properties as residential real estate.

“With Opendoor, I have the opportunity to use my expertise to perform the same duties, only on a larger scale,” she explained to LVInformer.com.

Las Vegas called and Rogers left Chicago to join the staff of Caesars Entertainment in a different capacity, focusing on hospitality. “Now with Opendoor, I can combine everything I know to work in residential real estate. We are very excited to be in Las Vegas and work with the buyers, sellers and those in the real estate industry.”

She oversees the entire operation in Las Vegas and interacts with the agents and brokers to make certain the experience is a positive one.

Rogers also reaches out to the community by participating in Leadership Las Vegas. “I am very proud to be a part of this organization through my volunteering. Personally, I am active in the Boys and Girls Club [of Southern Nevada] and programs that benefit women.” She is also a member of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The business model of Opendoor offers a strong mission to simplify the real estate process by offering a quick sale online. Homes can be bought and sold within a few days, with home valuation rates that are the best in the market.

Within hours of a client requesting an offer online, Opendoor makes a very competitive bid, which can allow for a home to be sold in days. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee, so if a buyer moves in and doesn’t like the house for some reason, Opendoor will buy it back within 30 days, no questions asked.

Homebuyers can also enjoy a convenient buying experience that includes personal open houses that can be scheduled from 6 a.m – 9 p.m. Its app allows buyers to check out any of Opendoor’s properties for sale with the simple touch.

Headquartered out of San Francisco, Phoenix was Opendoor’s first office in the nation, opening in 2014. Opendoor was featured in Forbes Magazine and was named one of the top 25 Billion dollar startups of 2016 in Forbes.

For more information, visit www.opendoor.com/homes/las-vegas.