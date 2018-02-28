Nickelback Hosts Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and AEG Presents partnered with Lotus Broadcasting to host an exclusive blackjack tournament with radio winners, invited casino guests and members of media at Hard Rock Hotel ahead of the band’s third performance at The Joint.

Participants gathered inside the former Peacock High-Limit Gaming Lounge where they were seated at four tables, with one band member at each table. Fans mix and mingled with the band members, took selfies, asked for autographs and had a chance to play a one-hour tournament, face-to-face with the band members.

Lucky fans each received a pair of tickets to Nickelback’s show at The Joint and an autographed lyric sheet. The grand prize winner of the tournament received an electric guitar autographed by Nickelback.

After a nearly seven-year absence from Las Vegas, multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback, launched their highly anticipated five-night limited engagement at The Joint last weekend. Remaining shows are scheduled for Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.

Tickets for the Feed The Machine Las Vegas residency start at $50.50 (plus applicable service fees), and are available now at the Hard Rock Hotel box office in Las Vegas, by calling 888.9.AXS.TIX or online at www.axs.com. For additional ticket information and details on where to buy tickets, visit www.nickelback.com.

Photo credit: © Brenton Ho/Kabik Photo Group