WWE Stars Dine at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse on the Same Night

Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel, became the Saturday night WWE hangout this past weekend! Six very big wrestlers seemed to have shared a similar craving before the Elimination Chamber. Dana Brooke, Titus O’Neil, Apollo WWE, Cesaro, Shaemus, and Seth Rollins “rolled” into Andiamo at different times, but on the same night! How crazy is that? They must’ve been looking to add some extra energy for their big matches the next night at T-mobile. Well they all seemed to devour the popular 32-ounce Tomahawk steak! People couldn’t believe, sitting right next to them at dinner were their favorite WWE Superstars. Another fan favorite was Brett Raymer, the star of the hit show “Tanked” on Animal Channel. He ended up joining Titus and Apollo for dinner and bringing them donuts from his new Donut Mania store.