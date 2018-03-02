25-year Vegas Star MAR bursts on the downtown Las Vegas scene in The Color Run Hero Tour

She gets “Hammer’D” with Mike Hammer at The Four Queens Hotel & Casino.

MAR is a tough act to follow. The singer, entertainer, songwriter, director and philanthropist burst in color running in downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 24. She participated in The Color Run Hero Tour, known as the happiest 5K on the planet, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Three Square.

“I love Las Vegas,” she says. “Three Square does so much good and running in color is so much my style.”

MAR keeps adding to her creative resume with seven CDs, movie scripts, blog and reality TV show, “Marlive.mobi.” She also appeared on TRU-TV’s series “Full Throttle” and Chris Angel’s “Believe.”

MAR is also a fashionista who has designed and sold her own apparel lines. Her entrepreneurial spirit is also involved with corporate business and real estate consulting. Blessed with so much, MAR always wants to give back to her community.

MAR has been interviewed on CNN about her clothing line, Graffiti Wear that featured graffiti on clothing done by former gang members. She also designed and manufactured three swimwear lines sold in nearly 100 stores.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, MAR got “Get Hammer’D” during the Mike Hammer show, comedy magic with an edge. Appearing in the Four Queens Hotel & Casino, part magician and part comedian, Hammer takes audience interaction to the limit blending cutting wit with legitimately stunning magic. MAR was seen wearing a black imported Italian fur trim coat with her signature foxtail bright blue key chain. She was joined by Steve Alan, host of the YouTube channel shows, “What Happened to Las Vegas Today” and “What Happened to the World Today.”

MAR is getting ready for the Oscar viewing party in Las Vegas as part of Variety’s Ninth Annual Salute to Hollywood.

For more info, visit marlive.mobi and pscharity.mobi follow her on Twitter and Instagram @maronthestrip10. Like her Facebook page at Facebook.com/MarPublicFigure.

#star2star #mar #secret hero #MAR