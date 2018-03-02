Doris Bergman Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Valentine’s Romance-Themed OSCAR Style Lounge

by Nicole Muj

Over 100 of Hollywood’s finest came turned out to celebrate Doris Bergman’s 10th Anniversary Oscar Style Lounge and Party honoring the 90th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s hotspot Fig & Olive last Saturday.

The stars came out to celebrate and pay homage to the film industry’s Oscar Nominated actors, former Oscar winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPS. This highly anticipated, invitation-only event, hosted by BUYWINE.COM and presented by CURTIS & Co. timepieces, featured an incredible array of fashions, including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos and suits, the finest in beauty, skin and hair care, stunning jewelry collections, accessories and footwear, travel gear, gourmet cuisine, premiere Napa wines and champagnes, spirits and much more!

Oscar Winner Viola Davis and Oscar Nominee Bruce Dern joined multi award-winning Grammy winner Anita Pointer, Jake Busey (“The Predator”), Jon Mack (“Pandora’s Box), Michael Campion and Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), Steven Bauer (“Ray Donovan”), Jake Allen (“The Quad”), Matt Murray (“9JKL”), Rex Lee (“Young & Hungry”), Dot Marie Jones (“Glee”), Jillian Murray (“Code Black”), Dean Geyer (“Glee”), Joely Fisher, Marilu Henner, Maria Conchita Alonso, Naomi Grossman (“American Horror Story”), Patrika Darbo, Susan Anton, Christopher McDonald (“Ballers” “Thelma & Louise”), Tristan Rogers, Judy Tenuta, Philip Boyd & Renee Lawless (“The Haves & Have Nots”), Richard Grieco, Victoria Summer (“Transformers” Age of Distinction”), plus others were among the parade of celebrities and industry VIPS who joined in the festivities.

Guests donated unwrapped gifts for young adults for a gift drive benefiting ‘Wednesday’s Child,” a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News in Los Angeles, with anchor Christine Devine. The charity assists harder to place children in the Los Angeles County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families.

“In Los Angeles County, alone, there are over 40,000 children receiving child welfare services,” says social worker, Dr. William Wong. “Doris Bergman always invites beloved foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.”

Gifts and services were also provided by Precious Vodka, Beauty Kitchen, Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa, CJS Homemade Wholesome Pet Treats, CJS Pet Staycation, Life Coach William Constantine, Author Debbi DiMaggio/”Lights, Camera, Action,” Team Powers Real Estate, Hemp Lifestyle Network, LLC, Hypo Footwear & Accessories, Impromptu Life, LLC, Montrose Regenerative Cosmetics & Laser Center Olympia International, Inc., Nail & Bone, Timmy Woods Handbags, Twisted Silver Jewelry, My Saint, My Hero Bracelets, Sue Wong Couture Gowns & Fragrance, Handmade Hearts By Hillel, Hint Water, Art Lewin Bespoke Suits & Tuxedos, Spa Girl Vodka, Rock Your Hair, Sunless Beauty, Balance Organic Body Butter, Author Alexis Hunter/Joi Lansing – “A Body To Die For,” Black Horn Imports, The Hollywood Trinity and EinDrink. VIP Gift Bags were also provided by Buywine.com.

Photos Courtesy of Doris Bergman PR.