Al B. Sure spotted enjoying Matt Goss at The Mirage

R&B singer and producer Al B. Sure attended Matt Goss at The Mirage with friends last night.

Known for his impassioned performances that combine intoxicating vocal sets, big band instrumentals and old-school glamour, British-born singing sensation Matt Goss’ sleek style and unparalleled ability to engage audiences embody the magic of Las Vegas’ classic lounge crooners. A favorite among visitors and locals, Goss’ talents and numerous accolades proclaim him “The New King of Vegas.” Goss, along with his sexy dancers, The Dirty Virgins, gets up close and personal with the audience in the relaxed, intimate club setting, reminiscent of The Rat Pack era. Fans can order a bottle of champagne or a Matt Goss-themed specialty cocktail direct to their table, while singing and grooving alongside Goss.

Matt Goss performs Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays at 1 OAK inside The Mirage. For tickets or more information, visit www.mirage.com.

Photo credit: Petra Jezkova/Cashman Photo