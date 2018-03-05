25-year Vegas Star MAR indulges in Donut Mania and shines at the Oscar Viewing Party

MAR spread her love and talent first joining Brett Raymer (host of TANKED) at his newest Donut Mania grand opening.

She demonstrated her support for the Celebrity Donut Olympics with Jennifer Romas and the cast of “Sexxy,” magician Mike Hammer, Tenors of Rock and magician Murray Sawchuck. Distinguished food writers Elaine and Scott Harris (Cuisinest) judged the contest. She was joined by Steve Alan, host of the YouTube channel shows, “What Happened to Las Vegas Today” and “What Happened to the World Today.” She also spoke and pose with The General of Tanked who is a very warm gentleman and very enthusiastic.

The singer, entertainer, songwriter, director and philanthropist burst in color wearing Maurice designer Jeans with a vintage Wilson’s white leather coat while toting her signature foxtail key chain.

Later, MAR was stunning as she walked the red carpet for the Oscar viewing party in Las Vegas as part of Variety’s Ninth Annual Salute to Hollywood. She wore a White House Black Market dress with MAR’s own touch including a black lycra cape, the brilliant diamond cocktail ring and the gold jewelry in her hair. The black designer black boots for the opening ceremony dazzled with a gorgeous swirling heel finishing the Oscar-worthy look. MAR is lending her support in Las Vegas for Hollywood by wearing black to support the #metoo movement.

“This is my fifth year attending, I always walk the red carpet and I look forward to the variety charity event all year long,” says MAR. She had the chance to catch up with Master Magician Lance Burton and Gabriella Versace, who is the lead singer in “Sexxy” at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. “After speaking with Lance and Gabriella, even though he has retired, they both still volunteer for the children.”

Other local celebrities who attended include the cast from “Fantasy,” “Thunder Down Under” and “Australian Bee Gees.” J.J. Abrams and Chet Buchanan of KLUC 98.5 FM hosted the Las Vegas viewing party.

As for her wardrobe, Mar says, “Since I’ve had designed several clothing lines I always had my own touch.” She is currently working with Edward Kiddoo on money sex power sportswear, ready to bring the power message to the people (moneysexpower.MOBI).

MAR is now getting ready to attend the National Association of Broadcasters and CinemaCon as well as preparing to perform the National Anthem.

For more info, visit marlive.mobi and pscharity.mobi follow her on Twitter and Instagram @maronthestrip10. Like her Facebook page at Facebook.com/MarPublicFigure. Watch her YouTube Channels at MARreality and MARPublicFigure.

#star2star #mar #secret hero #MAR #star2starencounters