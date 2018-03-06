Locally owned Las Vegas Billboards launches aggressive growth campaign

Las Vegas Billboards has a new billboard at 4480 Paradise Road and one at 7750 Dean Martin Drive Drive. The company is the largest independent local family-owned digital billboard company in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Billboards LLC (LVB) acquired two high-profile Las Vegas billboards for an undisclosed price, giving it 20 digital billboard faces to complement its traditional static inventory. This addition makes LVB the largest independent local family-owned digital billboard company in the Las Vegas Valley.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

“As Las Vegas grows, Las Vegas Billboards grows, and our clients grow,” Las Vegas Billboards owner Chad Harris said. “This acquisition has been an opportunity to expand our reach, making our digital billboard network even more attractive to the national and local audiences of all sizes.”

“Our goal is to continue to grow and offer top-notch locations with unparalleled boutique service,” he added. “This is just the beginning for us. This gives small and medium-sized businesses and national brands the chance to be seen on the I-15 near the future Raiders’ stadium, or to grab attention from tourists as they leave the airport.”

Harris said his family has long been in Las Vegas and prides itself on offering value for all budgets.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to be seen,” he said, “and we want to bring this advertising opportunity to the masses.”

The acquisition of the four new digital billboard faces is part of LVB’s aggressive growth campaign to expand its Las Vegas market presence and broaden its reach for local and national advertisers.

Gabe Oliverio, managing director at Johnsen, Pretty & Co., the investment banking firm that represented and advised LVB, said, “We are very proud to have had the opportunity to work alongside LVB in this exciting transaction. This is the perfect tuck-in acquisition for the company.”

JFC is the leading investment banking firm to the out-of-home media industry. For more than 25 years, JFC has advised out-of-home operators across North America on divestitures, acquisitions, raising financing, strategic partnerships and valuation. JFC has completed more than 300 out-of-home transactions in that time span.

Las Vegas Billboards LLC has served the Las Vegas Valley for more than 30 years and was an early Las Vegas pioneer of digital billboards, an environmentally friendly alternative to static billboards. LVB a boutique billboard company stands out by working closely with each client from start to finish. LVB provides advertisers with 10 seconds of viewing time per image on digital billboards (20 percent to 30 percent more ad time than the Las Vegas industry standard) and offers in-house graphic artist services and approved images can be uploaded to a digital billboard within minutes. LVB, founded in 1987 by U.S. Army veteran Dave Harris, is now operated by his son, Chad Harris, a board member of The Public Education Foundation, which seeks to improve education for Nevada children.