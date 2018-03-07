Skye Canyon Fit Fest to be held on Saturday, March 10

Fit Fest is a family-friendly healthy living themed festival that features fitness classes and demos, yoga, interactive lifestyle booths, kids activities, healthy cuisine, and a vendor expo with over 30 vendors including: Whole Foods build your own trail mix station and kombucha tasting, Massages by the Cortiva Institute, formally the Nevada School of Massage Therapy, Lorna Jane active wear pop-up shop, Star Nursery teaching ppl how to make starter veggie plants, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition will have a “paint” bike where kids can pour paint in an apparatus that splatters to make art for the kids to take home, Lorna Jane active wear pop-up shop, healthy cooking demos by acclaimed national chef Will Staten, players from The Las Vegas Lights FC will have kids games and activities, Jaguar Las Vegas and Las Rover Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, will have a “paint bike” to create art work, Paiute Golf Resort, REI, Lee Canyon, Mad Macro, local protein bar company, TRY Yoga, Bombs & Bubbles vegan bath products, kids activities include a rock-climbing wall and a giant inflatable obstacle course.

The fun kicks off with Skye Canyon’s 8K Trail Mix and 5K Road Race at 9 a.m.; festival area is open from 10:00 a.m.to 3 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park

(10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.) For more information, visit skyecanyon.com.