Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Dines at Andiamo with VanderPump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval

There seems to always be someone famous in downtown Las Vegas! That belief held true when Chad Kroeger of the iconic rock band, Nickelback, and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval hit up Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel. Scheana loved the award-winning restaurant so much when she visited the first time, she felt the need to bring her close buds! The Bravo babe was sure to snap a pic with Chad and Tom so they never forget their delicious meals. Scheana is also currently starring in the smash-hit comedy “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” in the Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris Las Vegas.