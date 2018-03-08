The Stars Come Out To GBK’s Annual Pre-Oscars Celebrity Lounge In Beverly Hills

by Nicole Muj

Annual Pre-Oscars Celebrity Lounge was held last week at The St. Supéry Estate Tasting Salon on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Celebrities who came out during the two-day event included Anthony Anderson, Don Benjamin, Viola Davis, Mark Hamill, Christina Milian, Doc Rivers, Susan Sarandon and Yara Shahidi.

Presenting sponsor Il Palato Italiano, an international club committed to raising awareness of Italian culinary arts through cultural activities and products, gifted stars private dinners for up to 16 people.

Additional sponsors in the food and beverage category, included Bar None Foods natural nutrition bars, OG Hot Sauce, handcrafted chocolates by John Kelly Chocolates and a new, luxurious dark chocolate vodka by Bouvery LLC.

GBK announced its partnership with ADM, an organization dedicated to promoting Chinese products in the U.S. ADM gifted celebrity guests VIP experiences during its upcoming conference in Shanghai in November. Additional travel-themed gifts included roundtrip air travel by Surf Air, gift certificates to experience Healing Salt Cave Wellness Centres in the U.S. and Canada, hotel stays in Puerto Rico provided by Swanky Retreats Magazine, and in Granada, Nicaragua by NICA Travel, and a luxury spacation by The Woodhouse.

Longtime GBK sponsor The Artisan Group gifted celebrities a collection of handcrafted jewelry and accessories, spa and bath products by small business artisans from around the world. Featured brands included Bead Indulgences, The Nib & Quill, Bead Lovers Corner, Wicked Lovely, Starletta, Three Sisters Apothecary, Tahmi and Chaositi Jewelry.

Global leader in gemstones, Diamonds International gifted a gorgeous Safi Kilima tanzanite bolo bracelet. TexereSilk gifted 100 percent silk pillowcases, while GRATITUDE Today presented guests with T-shirts and affirmation bracelets

Health related products included the coMra Palm, a simple and effective personal device to help relieve, repair and restore and high quality oral nutraceutical, vitamin and supplement products designed to improve the quality of one’s life by Nanoceutical Solutions.

From the home décor space, GE Lighting placed the spotlight on the C by GE Sol, an all-in-one smart light with a sleek modern design that has the features, functionality, and voice control of Amazon Alexa, while Cambria® Gallery in Manhattan Beach gifted $5,000 towards a kitchen renovation and Woodchuck USA, creator of real wood products, offered up engraved wood sets.

Technology forward gifts included Dagoma’s 3D printer NEVA and Shapa, a display free scale with unique combination of novel hardware and consumer/enterprise platform with a user-friendly app to analyze, track and motivate. Coolest gift of the day — My Sky Moment’s special star chart maps that provide the exact depiction of what the night sky looked like on the exact date and location of a significant life event, honoring birthdays, weddings or any special occasion.

Charities spotlighted during the event included The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (gainhealth.org), focused on finding solutions to end malnutrition, and Route91strong.org created in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting to provide financial resources in support of families of such tragedies.

Photos Courtesy of GBK Productions.