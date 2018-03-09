Oscar Winner DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia and Famous Guitarist , Nita Strauss, dine at Andiamo

What are the odds? That seems to be the catch phrase when it comes to the D Casino Hotel. Somehow the guitar, hip-hop, and WWE stars aligned at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse! Guitarist for Alice Cooper, Nita Strauss ( who happens to be on the cover of the April 2018 issue of Guitar Player Magazine), and Academy Award winning rapper DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia, decided to try out the top-rated downtown hot spot on the same evening. There, they stumbled upon WWE superstar, Dana Brooke, who was dining with her mom. Downtown Vegas likes to keep their guests on their toes for these celebrity sightings, that’s for sure!