Interview: Matt Goss conveys smooth and sophisticated in his new Las Vegas show

Matt Goss epitomizes cool and sophisticated with his impassioned performances, smooth styles and debonair persona. After his recent engagement at the legendary O2 Arena in London, the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip called his name across the ocean. He had to come back and perform in his new show, “Matt Goss at The Mirage” inside 1 OAK Nightclub. With his intoxicating vocal sets, big band instrumentals and old-school glamour, Matt spoke about his love of performing and Las Vegas.

Read more at Showtickets.com.