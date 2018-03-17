Nuit Blanche – Parisian Cabaret Dining Experience is the Toast of Los Angeles

by Nicole Muj

The brainchild of hospitality guru Alan Dunn of Tres L.A. Group, Nuit Blanche invites guests to an exclusive evening to experience an authentic Parisian cabaret, set during the opening night of host Monsieur Jean Marceau’s showcase.

Revelers are transported back to the height of The Roaring Twenties, greeted with welcome cocktails, an ultra-premium open bar and an Absinthe tasting bar, all while dancers entertain with The Charleston and popular dances of the day. A pianist sets the tone for the evening, while an elegant singer tantalizes the crowd. Throughout the reception, guests may encounter a magician roaming the room or enter into conversation with a mime.

Following the cocktail party, Jean Marceau invites and escorts guests to an extravagant five-course dinner that includes Maine lobster claw, inventively served by a tap dancing trio, Troy Rieger-farmed peach salad dressed with a white balsamic gastrique, Channel Island sea bass, followed by Harry’s Berries strawberry champagne cocktail, Niman Ranch tenderloin served with dandelion greens and for dessert, a delectable dome en chocolat fondue.

The unparalleled experience culminates in a breath-taking finale performance. Should guests wish to continue the decadence of the evening, an additional voyeuristic performance of a dancing trio is available after the dinner.

If you’re looking for something truly different and wish to enjoy a thrilling evening of fine dining, interactive entertainment and guilty pleasures, with a European flair – Nuit Blanche could be just what the doctor ordered! Nuit Blanche is held twice monthly at a private location in Los Angeles.