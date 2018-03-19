6 Essential Things to Pack When Traveling with Your Pooch

If you are planning a trip with your best friend (yes, your dog!), there are some things you need to know.

Traveling with a pet is not always easy. You must make sure that you pack all of their personal belongings, and don’t forget, you need to make sure you book a pet friendly hotel.

But don’t worry, below is a list of essential items to add to your suitcase so the next time you start packing for your family vacay, you and your dog are prepared.

Health Documents

If you are travelling with your pet, especially across your country’s borders, you need to make sure you have their health documents on hand proving that your dog is healthy and has their rabies shots.

You’ll also need their pet passport. They will not be allowed to cross the border, much like you, without it.

Identification

Always make sure your doggie has a collar on with contact information, just in case he is separated from you during your trip. The ID tag should include your dog’s name, your name, and a phone number.

Do not make your pet wear the same dog tag they do at home. You know, the one with your home address on it? You don’t want random strangers knowing where you live.

If you want to take it a step further, consider having your animal microchipped so you will always know where to find him should he come up missing.

A Travel Crate or Harness

Whether you are flying or driving, it’s important you have a way to restrain your dog. After all, planes will require a crate, unless you have a service dog, in which you’ll have a different set of rules.

And if you’re driving in the car, it’s a good idea to crate or harness your pet so they don’t get too excited and jump on you while you’re driving. It’s also a way to make sure they are safe during the journey.

Seat Cover

Long car rides with your dog can be exciting, in more ways than one. Between accidents, dog hair, and mud tracked in from walks, you’ll want to invest in a car seat cover to keep things clean.

Some of these seat covers even come scratch and water resistant making them the ultimate car upholstery protection.

Treats and Calmers

Travelling can be tough on people, and it can be the same for animals too. The thing is, animals have no way of verbally expressing that they’re feeling upset about the trip.

Keep a small baggie of your dog’s favorite treats on hand to calm them down when they get excited. In addition, if your pet is prone to getting upset during travels, consider giving him a pet calmer before so to settle their nerves.

After all, people do it, so why not your pet?

Collapsible Bowl

Water is crucial for your pet, whether you are travelling or not. That’s why bringing along a collapsible bowl, which is especially helpful for those long car rides, is so important. Bowls like this are easily tucked into small places, and are helpful for relieving your pet of her thirst.

In the end, travelling with your pet can be so much fun! But if you fail to prepare things can quickly go haywire and really mess up your travel plans. Make sure to plan ahead so your pet is safe and you can get where you’re going stress free.