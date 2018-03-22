Erik Haula and Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights at the D Casino Hotel

What does a Vegas Golden Knight do before a big game? They take down a 32-ounce Tomahawk steak, of course! Saturday night, VGK center Erik Haula did just that at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel. Oddly enough, his fellow teammate, Alex Tuch, entered the casino just as Erik ended his night! However, Alex’s night had just begun, and he couldn’t have started it any better than by posing with some gorgeous ladies! The beautiful Playboy, Maxim, and Instagram model, Khloe Terae, and her model friends, Maisa Kehl, and Chealse Howell, met with Alex, talked hockey, and shared an awesome photo op!