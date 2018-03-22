Q&A: MEET THE NEW STARS OF ‘SEX TIPS’

Two new stars, Scheana Shay and Chester Lockhart, delight audiences in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. First debuting in Las Vegas with Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez; the show is now a sensation and its new headliners tease, titillate and tantalize. Shay and Lockhart infuse their characters with their own personalities as they engage with the audience for some naughty Sin City fun. Shay is known for her appearances on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and Lockhart has appeared on MTV.

Read more at BestofVegas.com.