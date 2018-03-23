5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Curly Headed Friend

If you’re the type of person that has to use heat styling tools of makes and models to get even a smidget of curl in your hair, chances are you don’t have a clue what it’s like to have naturally curly hair.

And, while it’s not your fault you don’t know, the truth is, those with curly hair are sick and tired of being told how lucky they are to have curly hair.

And that’s not all.

Here’s a list of things you should never say to your curly headed friend if you want them to stay your friend.

Is that natural?

There’s a distinct difference between those with naturally curly hair and those that used a curling iron in an attempt to get their hair to go from straight…to not. While curly hair definitely comes in all shapes and sizes, it should be pretty obvious when someone has used a curling iron to make their hair kink.

My curled hair is so hard to manage

This sentiment is twofold:

Your curled hair, even it was done using the best curling iron on the market, is not the same as curly hair . You hair is hard to manage because you are trying to do something unnatural to your naturally straight hair. Curly hair is not hard to manage. In fact, it goes way beyond that. Taming is a more appropriate term, and even that doesn’t always work.

Don’t annoy your curly headed friend with woes about managing your slightly curled hair. You have no idea what it’s like.

Do you even brush your hair?

Okay, maybe if you were genuinely being curious, and you were good enough friends, you might have a pass to ask such a personal question. But the truth is, no, those with curly hair rarely brush their hair.

And, before you go getting all crazy about, just remember, curly hair has a different texture than your straight strands. If you try to run a brush through curly hair, you are just asking for damage, and quite possibly a brush stuck in your hair forever.

Don’t you ever want straight hair?

Please, don’t keep asking your poor friend this question. Just as straight haired girls want curly hair, it should be obvious that curly haired girls want straight hair.

After all, we always want what we don’t have.

So yes, chances are high anyone you know with curly hair has fantasized about having straight hair. Or has dreamed about the time that would be saved when it comes to caring for and styling if they only had straight hair. But the thing is, there is nothing they can do about it, so stop reminding them how hard they have it.

You know there are treatments you can do to straighten your hair, right?

Well, duh. Every girl with curly hair knows there are treatments and tools and magic potions designed to go from curly to straight in an instant. The real question here is whether you are willing to pay for these special treatments every time your curly headed friend’s hair starts to grow out?

Depending on your hair type, the length, and the salon, a Brazilian Blowout can cost upwards of $500! That’s a lot of dough. It’s much easier to learn to love your curls instead.

So there you have it. What not to ask your curly headed friend if you don’t want to get on her very last nerve.