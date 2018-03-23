A Maverick Helicopters Instagram post is a finalist in the Shorty Awards!

An Instagram post by Maverick Helicopters has officially made it to the finalist round for the 10th Annual Shorty Awards. The finalists were determined through an algorithm combining votes from the public and scores from the Shorty Awards Academy. Winners will be announced on April 15 in New York City.

Click here to view the Vegas Strong post by Maverick Helicopters which is a finalist in the Instagram category at this year’s 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Click here to view the Maverick Helicopters original post on Instagram from October 18, 2017.

Here’s a list of all the finalists in this year’s 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

#VegasStrong

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more. Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled.

What happens on social media can change the world, create new stars and ignite global movements. The Shorty Awards were the first awards to honor social media, and by constantly evolving along with the medium it honors The Shortys remains the most prominent award show of its kind, engaging an online audience of millions and culminating in a blockbuster ceremony in New York City.

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public and scores given by the Real Time Academy. For more information visit shortyawards.com.

Maverick Helicopters, an award-winning division of Maverick Aviation Group, flies more than 200,000 guests annually out of four locations: Las Vegas, Grand Canyon South Rim, Grand Canyon West Rim and Maui, Hawaii. The company operates the largest and youngest fleet of Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopters with nearly 50 aircraft and holds the top safety record of any tourism-based aviation company in the world. In 2016, Maverick Helicopters celebrated 20 years of operation as one of the world’s leading tourism companies. Follow Maverick Helicopters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.