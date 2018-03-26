6 Tips for Success from Tai Lopez

Written by Anthony Alegrete

2018 is a perfect time for new beginnings. With so much technology available to achieving success at an efficient and swift rate, the only thing that could possibly get in your way is yourself.

BluLight Creative Studio had a chance to catch up with Tai Lopez at this year’s Affiliate Summit West and get the essential tips to success that not only Tai, but anybody can use to change their life around.

Tai has made a name for himself online as a successful entrepreneur, investor, and author. You’ve probably come across one of his videos where he’s shown you the results of his hard work and success. Tai isn’t some bum off the street. He is an innovator who has advised over 20 multi-million-dollar businesses. He rose from “the couch to the mic” as he likes to say, and has worked his philosophy down to six crucial points. What Tai always emphasizes isn’t the material wealth that he’s acquired, but the tools he uses to gain such significant success.

Always be open to new experiences

To really improve your life, you must be willing to expose yourself to new experiences. You might lose $100, $350, or $2,000 from making a bad investment, but that following month could lead you to your first $7,000, $15,000 or more. It’s all just a matter of you being willing to take advantage of the resources around you and opening yourself up to everything that’s at your disposal.

Being open to new experiences doesn’t mean you blindly leave the old knowledge behind. It’s a balance. “You can jump in without putting in your life savings,” says Tai. But the key is taking that leap of faith.

You don’t have to be on Shark Tank to sell a new product. Maybe the strategies that are involved in starting up a new venture just aren’t your thing. the team at BluLight Creative Studio of creative alchemists can certainly do most of this leg work for you, but the entire process begins with an openness to trying something new.

When you have an open mindset, you allow yourself to experience new ideas and thoughts. It can be very liberating to look at the world through an open mind.

Stay updated on trends

You don’t have to be a business genius to catch trends. If you pay attention to what’s going on around you can easily spot them. Right now is a time where everyone is publicly talking about what they’re interested in and what he or she wants to learn more about.

“All success is partly luck and some skill,” Tai admits. “If I’m open-minded, I catch trends before other people do.” Much of the skill will revolve around knowing how to spot trends within different customer segments. Identifying a trend means nothing if you can’t grow within that trend. It will likely change within months into something else.

Most every brand will seek to use quality creative services to identify these trends.

As Tai suggests, take advantage of that and find out what’s going on in the world around you. Once you find that out, make use of that knowledge and turn it into a profit.

Learn how to make money online

Making money online has never been more approachable for an individual than today. Luckily, all the resources you need can be conveniently found in the same place where you can make money. There are many ways in which you can grab a little piece of the Internet for yourself and turn it into your personal gold mine.

This is not about get rich quick schemes that have trapped so many. It’s not that hard to figure out that with social media driven society comes new ways to make money. Digital marketing has replaced the classified section. Peer-to-peer interaction is centered on social media platforms, and getting away from face-to-face communication.

“A lot of new stuff turns out to be bullshit,” Tai states. “But there is a bit of gold in many of these new things.” The keyword in all of this is learn. You have to learn to sort through the garbage to find the idea that can turn your brand into a power house. Once you find the gold, be creative and work smart to achieve your long-term success.

It’s true that you can’t just achieve these high results without putting in your fair share of hard work, but to those that do, the benefits have been more than worth the struggle.

Work smarter, not harder

“If you needed to get through a concrete wall, most people would just bang their head against the wall until it cracked,” Tai says. “Your skull is always going to crack before the wall does.”

Instead of banging your head against the wall, find more efficient ways to get over, under, or around the wall. Use creative alchemy to your advantage, and be efficient when working.

It’s far too easy to get caught in the mental trap of thinking that if you do the same thing repeatedly, someday things will change. That’s literally the definition of insanity and it can lead you to spend many years missing out on countless opportunities that you never even knew were possible.

“I find that people are either extreme,” he says. “They are either super lazy, or they work super hard, but not smart.” Tai isn’t claiming to work when your competition has to sleep. Hard work is about smart work. Being creative is more about being efficient than working overtime.

Tai also subscribes to reading books. “If someone took years to write something that you can read in a couple of hours then why wouldn’t you?” he proudly states.

Nothing about this is easy, but there’s a big difference between working hard for the same thing, day in and day out and working hard towards a better life for yourself and those around you.

Taking risks, gaining knowledge, catching trends and being open to new experiences, these are all the things that develop a work smart and not hard mindset.

Work when people are sleeping

While other people aren’t picking up on trends, gaining knowledge, doing research, what are you doing? It’s easy for us to get caught up in what goes on in the world around us without thinking about how we invest our time. When you start thinking of your time as an investment, you start noticing how much of it goes to waste. There are so many empty hours in the day that can be dedicated to gaining a little bit of knowledge here or there, which can be used for significant success in the future.

Tai presents a unique perspective on how people tend to work. “Work is a tricky thing,” he says. “Being a hard worker is related to being successful, but it’s not the only thing. If you aren’t sleeping 7 to 8 hours per day, you aren’t working harder, you are being falsely efficient.”

Take a chance and start

Above all else, the number one piece of advice Tai gave out was to just get started. It is risky to not plan. You should always think and come up with a plan before you get started on a major project, but don’t let that keep you from jumping in and taking a risk.

Many people are too intimidated by the risk to get a backbone and just dive in. “When you have something to do, just jump right into it,” Tai says, quoting a saying in German. “Before you know it, you are halfway done.” It doesn’t take a life savings to start.

There should be some planning involved before taking the plunge obviously. "If you're already at the bottom, there is no place to go but up," Tai says.

There are many complicated aspects to building a brand, as well as maintaining the brand with the constant changing of trends and technology. Tai's success tips center on taking the chance, and working efficiently. Instead of cracking your skull on the wall, find more efficient ways to get over, under, or around the wall.

Use every waking moment as an opportunity to re-evaluate what it is you’re doing and how you can improve upon it. It’s a new year, which means it is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of your time and resources and invest in you for a better future. Tai Lopez did it and he found success, countless others followed, and they found success.

There is no time like the present to achieve success. There’s no reason why you can’t be next!

