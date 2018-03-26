How to Make Money While Traveling

Have you ever thought about working while on the road? If you answered yes, you’ve come to the right place. Is your 9-5 job driving you to your wits end? It’s time to consider the alternatives. Perhaps you met someone who is working and traveling the world full time and felt inspired by their demeanor and travel stories. Whatever your reason, you want to pursue a life of travel, but you can’t without money. Let’s be honest; nothing puts a damper on your adventurous spirit quite like a lack of money. There is good news! The world around you is constantly changing to the point where you can now leave your 9 to 5 job in exchange for a job overseas. Luckily, there are many different ways how you can earn an income and travel at the same time.

Hostel Work

Working in a hostel is a sure fire way to meet people from all over the world. Not all hostel jobs are paid, but even those unpaid opportunities offer you accommodation in exchange for working reception or cleaning. Not a bad deal when you consider that accommodation is a big travel cost you have to factor into your plans!

Tour Guide

You can share your knowledge about a region alongside your passion for travel by becoming a tour guide. Depending on the area you are in, look into the logistics of whether or not a license is required to run tours. Remember to have fun with it! Another good idea is to run your own private tours as an independent guide.

Trade Stocks

Travel overseas and earn money by day trading. If you are mathematically and analytically inclined, trading stocks could be for you. Luckily, if this is a forte for you, all that is necessary is a laptop and good internet connection. Once you are past the internet hurdle, you can trade stocks from Machu Picchu if you so desire. Check out a trading platform by the name of tastyworks that empowers investors by providing them with the right tools to be successful.

Writer

If you have a way with words, look into writing opportunities while traveling. It could mean a variety of things from a copywriting job that requires you to write blogs, to writing social media content, brochures, press releases and so on. There are also a lucky few who make money from their own personal travel blog. However, this requires a lot of time, dedication and researching expert travel writing tips. There is never an easy route to getting any job, so if this is your forte, there is no harm dabbling in the travel-writing world.

Travel gives you perspective to what is happening in other corners of the world. Unlike the past, travel and work are not separate entities. The examples above are merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to opportunities for work. While these jobs allow you to keep moving and traveling, you could also look for a 9 to 5 job outside of your country. Even a change on this smaller scale can make a difference and add some excitement to your life. The most important piece of advice is to know your skillsets and be creative when looking for your travel job.