Tips on How to Keep a Balanced Home and Work Life

Around 60 percent of households in the US, where married couples have children, both parents are employed full-time. Sometimes this is due to both parents having a desire to work, but it can often come down to necessity. This can make it incredibly difficult for parents to spend as much time with their children as they would like to and finding a balance between home and work life can be difficult. However, there are things that you can do to make it easier to find time for your work, and to give as much attention to your children as they deserve, as well as keep on top of running your household efficiently; Here are a few tips to help you find, and keep, that balance.

Prioritize your tasks

When you have hundreds of different responsibilities weighing on top of you, and a million more menial tasks filling up your head, it can seem impossible to get anything done at all. If your mental to-do list is getting too long to handle, you will find it massively beneficial to prioritize your tasks. Start by writing a list of everything that you can think of which you need to get done in the next week or so. Then, once you have your list, go through it and order each task chronologically, starting with what needs to be done immediately (e.g., in the next few hours), and ending with less important tasks which can be put off for a while. Give yourself time limits to get each task done within, so that you can help yourself keep on track.

Delegate responsibilities

Don’t forget – you’re not the only one in your household! If you have a spouse or a partner, then sit down with them and discuss how you can fairly distribute the household tasks so that you both have enough time to spend on your work and with your children. Even if you are a single parent, once your children begin to get a bit older, you can start introducing them to more responsibilities at home. Though you may be worried that your children will be reluctant to help out at home, quite often the resentment that children feel for doing chores comes from being forced to do tasks when they don’t understand the importance of it. Therefore, if you sit down with them and explain to them how they’re helping around the home will make everyone’s lives easier, they may be more willing to do their part. Children of different ages will be able to be involved in different tasks. For young children, their main responsibilities would just include cleaning up after themselves and being more independent. Older children can help with cooking and cleaning around the house, and also help with looking after their younger siblings.

Regularly inspect home appliances

Running your household can be difficult enough, but when major problems occur with your home appliances, it can put your whole home life out of alignment. For example, a water heater breaking unexpectedly will stop the whole household from being able to access hot water for showers. However, if you monitor your boiler, you’ll recognize when it is beginning to fail, and you will be able to look for services such as water heater replacement Seattle as soon as possible. This is a process you should carry out on all your home appliances, from your cooker to your coffee machine, as this will help you to reduce unnecessary future stress.

Organize your time

Plan out your weeks in sections, so that you know you are dedicating enough time to everything which is important to you. For example, your schedule might include: Waking up at 7am, to give yourself enough time to get ready for work, and see your children before you leave for the day; focus solely on working from 9am until 4 pm; and then in the evening planning an hour for cooking, 30 minutes for tidying, and then dedicating an hour or two on spending time with your children before they go to bed. By scheduling out your time in this way, it will bring more organization into not only your life but that of your family as well. By allocating specific family time, your children will know when you are free so that they can spend time with you, such as if they need help with homework, without feeling like they are pestering you when you are busy.

Allow time for yourself

When you have a busy home life and a full work schedule, it can be easy to neglect to spend time on yourself. However, when you don’t take time out for yourself, it is easy to become more stressed out than you otherwise would be. When scheduling your time, take an hour for yourself in the evening to relax and unwind. Try and incorporate time for a hobby, even something simple such as reading.

Remove unnecessary distractions

If you have an already busy schedule, the last thing you need is to spend time procrastinating or becoming needlessly distracted. Unless you have specifically scheduled time for yourself to relax and scroll through your phone, or to sit down and watch TV as a family, you may find that you benefit from switching off electrical appliances such as phones, computers, and televisions, as these just distract you from your responsibilities. For example, when you are sitting down for dinner with the family, this is the perfect opportunity to spend time communicating with one another, so you could introduce a ‘no phones at the table’ rule.

Remember what is important

Of course, your work is incredibly important (after all, that is what pays the bills) and yes, it is nice to keep a clean and tidy household. However, above all else, your family is what really means the most. Your children don’t just care about material things; they also care about spending quality time with their parents, just as much as you want to spend time with them. If possible, you could try and assign one day a week where your top priority is spending time together as a family, as this may help improve the home dynamic and family relationships.