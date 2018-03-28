Grammy award-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin spotted at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro

Sending over some information on a recent sighting of Grammy award-winning gospel singer, choir director, and author, Kirk Franklin at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro inside the Palazzo Hotel and Casino. Best known for his hit singles, “Stomp,” Why We Sing,” and “I Smile,” Kirk has been making his mark on urban contemporary gospel since the early 90s.

Kirk hosted the 33rd annual Stellar Gospel Awards in Las Vegas on Saturday and concluded his trip with hamburgers at the famed Morels Steakhouse with friends.

The gospel sensation was incredibly friendly, and down to earth while mingling with staff, and shared inspirational words of encouragement. Kirk paid high compliments to his experience at Morels and even took the time to take photos following his meal.