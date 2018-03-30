Best F(r)iends Premieres In Hollywood

By Nicole Muj

Best F(r)iends, the new film starring Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero of The Room and The Disaster Artist fame, premiered Volume One on March 28 at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The film, directed by Justin MacGregor, hosted a full house of 600 enthusiastic guests and fans. The premiere screening event, complete with the white hearse from the film on site in the Egyptian’s courtyard, was presented by American Cinematheque and Fathom Events, along with Blue Scorpion.

The event began in an unconventional way with a Q&A discussion with Sestero, Wiseau and Paul Scheer, moderated by LA Times’ Jen Yamato, followed by a preview of the video, that also stars Wiseau, by the band The Neighbourhood.

Attendees at the premiere included Paul Scheer (Best F(r)iends), Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons), The Neighbourhood (Adam Alessi, Brandon Fried, Jeremy Freedman, Jesse Rutherford, Mikey Margott, Zach Abels), Jonathan Keltz (CW’s Reign), Jackie Tohn (GLOW on Netflix), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Jon Bass (Baywatch), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jamie Lee (Crashing), Allison Tolman (Krampus), Kyle Stefanski (Gotti), Wass Stevens (NBC’s Taken), Personality Derek Warburton, Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Kristen StephensonPino (Best F(r)iends), Elena Satine (Twin Peaks), Josh Sussman (Glee), Lissa Roberts (Best F(r)iends), Angelina Guido (Best F(r)iends), Tom Bissell (Co-writer, The Disaster Artist), Chris Bergoch (Writer, The Florida Project), Carter Friend (Best F(r)iends), Brando Eaton (Dexter), Patrick Greene, and many more.​

Following the premiere, guests celebrated at an exclusive after party at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood, featuring specialty cocktails by Hiro Sake and Viva XXXII Tequila.

The first movie for Sestero and Wiseau since 2003’s The Room, Best F(r)iends is a noir thriller set in Los Angeles with Wiseau in a lead role as Harvey, a mortician, and Sestero as his co-star Jon, a homeless drifter. The unlikely duo embarks in a money-making scheme that unfolds throughout the film.

As a follow up to his NY Times best-seller The Disaster Artist, Sestero produced and wrote Best F(r)iends, with the leading role designed for Wiseau. The film’s theme song F(r)iendship Before Money was created by Imagine Dragons’ drummer Daniel Platzman.

Best F(r)iends: Volume One will be presented in 600 theaters across the United States on March 30 and April 2 through Fathom Events, with Best F(r)iends: Volume Two debuting on June 1 and 4.

The Disaster Artist’s Seth Rogen, James Franco and Dave Franco first announced the film last October

​IMDB​

Photo Credit: Sara De Boer