Community and business leaders recognized for contributions to LVMPD Foundation

A special event designed to honor organizations, businesses and community leaders from around the Las Vegas Valley for their support of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation was held at 10:30 a.m. on March 28 in front of LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Paver Installation Ceremony showcased the generosity of individuals and organizations who supported the Foundation through sponsorships of the 2017 Best of the Badge Gala with the presentation of engraved bricks to be installed in front of LVMPD Headquarters.

“The generosity of this community makes so much of what we are able to do possible,” said Tom Kovach, executive director for the LVMPD Foundation. “We are so grateful for the relationships we have built and the sponsors who support our mission and outreach year-round as well as at our Sheriff Salutes the Best of the Badge Gala each year.”

For more information on the LVMPD Foundation or to make a donation, visit or find LVMPD Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The following sponsors were presented with pavers and were invited to the event:

Axon

Bombard Mechanical

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Commissioner Susan Brager

CW Nevada

Donor Basis

Dotty’s

Enenstein Ribakoff Lavina & Pham

Findlay Honda Henderson

First Security Bank of Nevada

Frias Transportation Management

Hakkasan Holdings, LLC

Icon Authentic

Kaempfer Crowell

Langley Productions

Lee’s Discount Liquor

Lewis Brisbois

LVPPA

Maloof Family

Marquis Aurbach Coffing

MGM Resorts International

Murphy Electric

National Rifle Ranges

Nevada Donor Network

Nevada State Bank

Olympia Companies

Rich Worthington

Sansone Companies

Savant Investment Partners

Shooting Range Industries

Silver State Neurogolgy

South Point Hotel

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada

Station Casinos

Steve Sisolak for Governor

The D

The Molasky Group of Companies

UFC

Wynn Resorts