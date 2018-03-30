Community and business leaders recognized for contributions to LVMPD Foundation
A special event designed to honor organizations, businesses and community leaders from around the Las Vegas Valley for their support of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation was held at 10:30 a.m. on March 28 in front of LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Paver Installation Ceremony showcased the generosity of individuals and organizations who supported the Foundation through sponsorships of the 2017 Best of the Badge Gala with the presentation of engraved bricks to be installed in front of LVMPD Headquarters.
“The generosity of this community makes so much of what we are able to do possible,” said Tom Kovach, executive director for the LVMPD Foundation. “We are so grateful for the relationships we have built and the sponsors who support our mission and outreach year-round as well as at our Sheriff Salutes the Best of the Badge Gala each year.”
The following sponsors were presented with pavers and were invited to the event:
