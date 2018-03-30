Curlers Trade in Brooms for Bows at The Orleans

Three competitors of the upcoming 361° World Men’s Curling Championship were spotted Thursday afternoon at The Orleans Hotel and Casino vying for the unique bragging rights of Top Archer. Curling Skips Alex Baumann of Team Germany, Amos Mosaner of Team Italy and Rich Ruohonen of Team USA, engaged in tournament compatible SiegeVR archery games at the property’s new Virtual Zone. The Virtual Zone is Boyd Gaming’s first Virtual Reality entertainment offering and IGT’s first activation on a casino floor. With Team USA placing first, Team Italy second, and Team Germany third for highest scores in their VR archery tournaments, only time will tell if their virtual skills will parallel capabilities on the ice with curling competitions taking place March 31 to April 8 at the Orleans Arena.