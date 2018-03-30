Vegas Golden Knights Tomáš Tatar, Arizona Coyotes Richard Pánik Dine at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse night before their game

Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in undeniably the hockey hangout in all of Vegas! Vegas Golden Knights left winger, Tomáš Tatar, joined Arizona Coyote right winger (and childhood friend), Richard Pánik, for dinner at the D Casino Hotel’s top-rated Italian steakhouse, Andiamo. From growing up together in Slovakia, to dining in Sin City the night before their big Wednesday game against each other, these talented athletes have one strong friendship. Arizona Coyotes’ assistant coaches, Corey Schwab, Scott Allen, and John Maclean were also enjoying dinner at the award-winning restaurant while meeting up with the D’s owner, Derek Stevens. What are the odds? (P.S. Looks like the signature entrees helped Pánik score that goal in Wednesday night’s game!)