RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson seen at Matt Goss at The Mirage

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and her brother, Billy Steinmetz, attended Matt Goss’ show at The Mirage last night. Vicki was seen dancing and enjoying the show with a group of friends.

Known for his impassioned performances that combine intoxicating vocal sets, big band instrumentals and old-school glamour, British-born singing sensation Goss’ sleek style and unparalleled ability to engage audiences embody the magic of Las Vegas’ classic lounge crooners. A favorite among visitors and locals, Goss’ talents have drawn comparison to the Rat Pack, and numerous accolades proclaim him “The New King of Vegas.” Goss will bring his celebrated act – including multi-piece band, sultry backup singers and Dirty Virgins dance troupe – to a scintillating new live-music experience at The Mirage.