T-Fox and Peter Hernandez (Bruno Mars dad) create magic in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known as a party town but the fun is not just on the Las Vegas Strip. “T-Fox’s House Party” starring T-Fox brings back good times in the Oasis Ballroom. When T-Fox is not performing, he is hanging out and making magic with other musicians and celebrities.

On Saturday, he was sharing laughter and “talking story” with Peter Hernandez, Sr. His son is the very famous Peter Hernandez, Jr. who is better known as Bruno Mars. The senior Hernandez is a gifted and talented musician who has been inducted into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame of America and is credited with introducing doo-wop to the island of Hawaii. Fun fact: Before Bruno Mars was playing sold-out arena shows, he was singing with his dad and Bruno’s first album was called “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.”

The stage for “T-Fox’s House Party” becomes a living room with tables, couches, chairs, a piano and fireplace while T-Fox invites the audience to his house party. With his flair, T-Fox performs R&B, jazz, neo-soul, funk, country, top 40 and blues. Along with some Broadway show tunes, he adds the great swing and standards of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, hits from the Motown era, dance tunes and love songs from the 1970s to 1990s. Current hits are thrown in since it is a party for all ages.

“T-Fox’s House Party” starring T-Fox is performed at the Oasis Ballroom at the Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort located at 2711 W. Windmill Lane every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. For tickets, click here or call 702.290.4800