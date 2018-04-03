Cops & Canvas Art Auction showcases creativity, new venue on April 5

By Debbie Hall

It has been stated that art can soothe and heal the soul. Celebrating creativity, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation will host the fourth annual Cops & Canvas Art Auction Fundraiser on Thursday, April 5. The artistic gathering will be held to bridge the differences that divide law enforcement and the community. It will also benefit community safety programs, advanced officer training and essential crime-fighting equipment and technology. The event will be held in the all-new AREA15, a first-of-its-kind experiential and interactive entertainment, retail, dining and nightlife complex.

This will be the community’s first opportunity to get a sneak peek of the venue while it showcases the artistic side of law enforcement heroes, and feature artwork from two local acclaimed artists, Tim Bavington and Linda Alterwitz. LVMPD Detective Darryl McDonald has also created some beautiful pieces for the auction as well as artwork other officers. The event will also display a different side of police officers and their artist talents.

The foundation was established in 1999 to provide additional funding to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department when additional funding is needed that is not available through the budgeting process.

Programs funded include:

Every 15 Minutes designed as an interactive experience with local high schools to show students the danger of distracted driving.

Santa Cops pairs law enforcement personnel with youth to go shopping together. The program presents police officers in a non-threatening way. It showcases officers supporting people. It is designed to combat the image many have of offices just arresting people and not understanding there is so much more to law enforcement.

Another area is equipment. “A few years ago, the department wanted to test body cameras on officers,” explained Tom Kovach, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. “There was no money in the budget for testing. With funding from the foundation, the testing was successful and [in 2017] the department become one of the first major city police department to provide body cameras.”

Local artist Henry Chang, whose work will be featured at AREA15, will greet guests while artists Bavington and Alterwitz will be in attendance to share insights of their work. For the first time, internationally renowned art collector Patrick Duffy is curating the event.

Individual tickets are $75 and, because of the generosity of host AREA15 and presenting sponsor Fisher Brothers, every dollar raised from ticket sales and the art auction will directly support the crime-fighting and community safety programs, services, and initiatives of the LVMPD Foundation. For tickets and more information, click here.