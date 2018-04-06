Fund Your Business Using PayPal

Many of the business owners, at the time, need some additional capital, funding, or leverage to take the business to the next level. All you need to do is to go to the Google and type PayPal working capital loan. This will help you to get a business loan that you can pay back based on your sales. If you are making sales or making any transactions via PayPal, then they will be willing to give you some money, and this will not be counted against your credit.

Credit Report

PayPal working capital loan is very easy to get as there is no credit check involved in it. There will be no issue if your credit report has a bad score. As mentioned earlier, their funding depends solely on the sales that you make on your PayPal account. They do not charge high fees and interest rates. They charge you fees just for once. Let’s suppose you get a loan of $2500, and they charge you $200 as a fee to get the loan. So, you have to pay $2700.

There is also another hallmark of PayPal services that you have to make the payments on your loan only when the sales are made. Also, you have the option to decide the percentage of the sales that you want to pay back.

Process

So, for instance, you have a sale of $1,000, and you decided to pay 10% of all your sales until your loan is paid off. When that sale comes into your account, the PayPal will deduct $100 from it. If you do not make sales, you do not have to make payments. You can pay it anytime as there are no late payment penalties.

After logging into PayPal, you have to fill out all the information, your business name, social security number, phone number, business address, city, state, zip code, a year since business has been established, industry and the purpose of the loan. Then in the next section, the information about the authorized representative is added.

After accepting the terms and conditions given, you can view the offer that they make to you. You can accept or reject it. Another cool thing about the offer that they make you is that you can pay the offer back based on the percentage of your sales.

PayPal will offer you some options from which you can choose as per your needs. It depends on you and only you that how you chose to pay. What portion of your sales will be paid back to PayPal and how much do you wish to keep in your pocket.

As you proceed to contract, the funds will be directly transferred to your PayPal account. Therefore, any business who need any funding make sure to check the funding option, that is, the PayPal working capital loan so that you can create more leverage and profits in your business.