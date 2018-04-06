Nathan Adelson Hospice to Host Route 91 Remembrance on April 8

To honor those lost or affected by the tragic events of 1 October, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Southern Nevada’s largest nonprofit hospice organization, will host a free, commemorative butterfly release ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, highlighted by a special performance by country music legend, Collin Raye.

Raye, who had 16 number one hits and 24 top ten records, including “Love, Me,” will perform as 900 butterflies are released, representing the number of victims and families directly affected by the tragedy.

The event is presented by Nathan Adelson Hospice in conjunction with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, The City of Las Vegas and Get Outdoors Nevada, the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic arm ACM Lifting Lives and Music City Cares Fund. The special tribute will feature a short, nondenominational ceremony, remarks by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“As an organization that provides extensive grief and bereavement outreach in the community, we understand trauma and its impact on individuals and their loved ones,” said Carole Fisher, President and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice. “With help from a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the generous support of The City of Las Vegas, Get Outdoors Nevada, the Lifting Lives arm of the Academy of Country Music and the Music City Cares Fund, we are able to continue the healing process of our community in a visible and meaningful way.”

“ACM Lifting Lives is proud to partner with Nathan Adelson Hospice in this special ceremony honoring the victims and families of the October tragedy,” said Pete Fisher, ACM CEO. “All of us at the Academy of Country Music and ACM Lifting Lives truly believe in the powerful role music plays in healing lives, and now in our 15th year, feel a genuine and heartfelt connection to Las Vegas and its people.”

Not only does the special event bring together multiple partners to provide an inspirational and uplifting message to a still-healing Las Vegas, but to the many other communities devastated by the tragedy. Along with citizens and visitors from many states and countries, the country music community was shocked and wants to continue to help keep #vegasstrong.

The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, established shortly after the event, is located at 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard. Free parking is available. Due to the sensitive nature of the butterflies, they will be released promptly at 2:30 pm.