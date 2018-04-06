T-Fox and Cindy Williams hang out at the Bootlegger

When T-Fox is not performing in his show, “T-Fox’s House Party” at the Oasis Ballroom, he is hanging out with other performers.

Recently, he caught up with Cindy Williams at the Bootlegger. Williams was the guest star in Menopause the Musical. Known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the iconic television comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” Williams has also released her critically-acclaimed book, “Shirley, I Jest!: A Storied Life.”

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, “where locals and celebrities gather in Las Vegas,” brings the finest in food, drink, hospitality and entertainment to the many friends, celebrities and visitors who patronize the restaurant, continuing a family tradition spanning more than 65 years in Las Vegas. Since 1949, Chef Maria Perry, “Restaurateur of the Year,” has been creating the finest in Italian cuisine for generations of satisfied customers. In addition to great food available 24/7, and an active gaming bar, The Bootleggerfeatures vintage Vegas entertainment seven nights a week in an intimate cabaret atmosphere. For additional information, call 702.736.4939 or visit www.bootleggerlasvegas.com.

The stage for “T-Fox’s House Party” becomes a living room with tables, couches, chairs, a piano and fireplace while T-Fox invites the audience to his house party. With his flair, T-Fox performs R&B, jazz, neo-soul, funk, country, top 40 and blues. Along with some Broadway show tunes, he adds the great swing and standards of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, hits from the Motown era, dance tunes and love songs from the 1970s to 1990s. Current hits are thrown in since it is a party for all ages.

“T-Fox’s House Party” starring T-Fox is performed at the Oasis Ballroom at the Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort located at 2711 W. Windmill Lane every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. For tickets, click here or call 702.290.4800