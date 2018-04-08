Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops Plan Free Cone Day on April 10 to Benefit CASA Foundation

Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will be giving away free ice cream from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 through Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day.

A small cone or cup is free with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including nondairy.

Popular Las Vegas singer Michelle Johnson and guitarist Mark Speights will kick off Free Cone Day at The District At Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop at 12 noon with a live musical tribute to ice cream by singing Van Halen’s “Ice Cream Man.”

The District at Green Valley Ranch location will have balloon artists and face painters from Balloons With A Twist. Popular Las Vegas entertainers and community leaders will help serve ice cream throughout Free Cone Day. Confirmed celebrity scoopers include The Chippendales (12 noon), Ricardo Laguna and Illusionist David Goldrake (1 p.m.), Zowie Bowie and John Di Domenico as Austin Powers (2 p.m.), Frankie Scinta and Lefty (3 p.m.), Australia’s Thunder from Down Under and The Ladies of Fantasy (4 p.m.), Heather and Agnes of Tanked and Jennifer Romas of Sexxy (5 p.m.), Miss Asian North America, Lan Do & Emily Hung, Miss Teen Korea with Al B. Sure (6 p.m.), Celebrity Auctioneer with Jeff Manning and Mrs. Las Vegas America 2018, Yelena Anter (7 p.m.)

The CASA Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the CASA program and raises money to support children in foster care in Las Vegas. The CASA program is an all volunteer program where individuals can undergo training and become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) on behalf of a child in care.

The District at Green Valley Ranch is located next to the Green Valley Ranch Casino on I-215 and Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Nevada. Ben & Jerry’s is located across from Panera Bread at 2225 Village Walk Drive. For more information, call (702) 437-3300.

Sunset Station Hotel & Casino’s scoop shop is located inside the Food Court at 1301 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. For more information, call (702) 435-1010.