Nathan Adelson Hospice to Hold 15th Annual John Anderson Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release

Nathan Adelson Hospice, Southern Nevada’s largest nonprofit hospice, will hold the 15th Annual John Anderson Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release will take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, April 29.

The event is named after a beloved 23-year Nathan Adelson Hospice employee who passed away in April 2007 and is open to the public. The premise of the butterfly release is based on an American Indian legend for carrying wishes to the heavens. The legend claims that if anyone desired a wish to come true, they had to capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it. The butterfly, which makes no sound, could not reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit, who hears and sees all. The butterfly carried the wish to the heavens to be granted.

The annual event brings together hundreds of friends and families to release over 500 butterflies in memory of loved ones who have passed away.

“The Celebration of Life annual butterfly release is a poignant event that gives our community the chance to honor loved ones who have completed the journey of life,” said Carole Fisher, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice. “At Nathan Adelson Hospice, we strive to provide ongoing emotional and spiritual support to patients and families. Since butterflies represent the transition of life, the experience of freeing them is a beautiful gesture and offers a sense of comfort to those who’ve lost someone close.”

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine for 40 years, cares for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care. The mission of the hospice is to be the Hospice of Choice, the Employer of Preference and a Training Center of Excellence for comprehensive end of life care. Its vision is simple: no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.

The hospice is also home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a nonprofit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

Southern Nevada community members are invited to celebrate and honor the memory of lost loved ones during this annual event, which takes place on the large lawn area at the shopping center, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The butterfly release will commence at approximately 2:30 p.m. Butterflies can be reserved in advance for $50 a box, with each box containing two butterflies, by contacting Stephanie Forbes at 702.938.3910 or via email at sforbes@nah.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.