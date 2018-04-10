Bank of Nevada’s Rachelle Crupi Promoted to New Position within Western Alliance Bank

Bank of Nevada’s Rachelle Crupi has been promoted to the newly created position of chief banking operations officer for Western Alliance Bank, the parent company of Bank of Nevada. Crupi has been with Bank of Nevada since 2003. Prior to this promotion she was president of Bank of Nevada.

In her new senior leadership position with Western Alliance Bank, Crupi will continue to be based in Las Vegas. Part of the Senior Operating Committee, she will be responsible for loan production and servicing teams, as well as branch, payment, lockbox and deposit teams of all divisions of Western Alliance Bank, including Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank and First Independent Bank.

“As Chief Banking Operations Officer, Rachelle will bring strong knowledge of our existing business structure and a solid view of how our organization should evolve as we continue to grow,” said Jim Haught, President, Western Alliance Bank. “Outstanding operations and real responsiveness have always been part of our promise to our customers, and Rachelle’s leadership will continue to foster this top level of service.”

Crupi is an accomplished banker with more than 30 years of experience. She joined Bank of Nevada as regional president and was responsible for opening Bank of Nevada’s location at Hualapai and Charleston. Her responsibilities expanded to include oversight of all locations in Bank of Nevada’s Western region. She was promoted to president of Bank of Nevada in January of 2017.

Crupi is a board member of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Southern Nevada Public Television/Vegas PBS and the Nevada State Development Corporation. In 2017, Crupi was among eight philanthropic women honored during the annual Vegas GIVES event, which raised $275,000 for Las Vegas charities.

“Rachelle Crupi exemplifies the kind of committed banker who has helped Bank of Nevada serve our business community by understanding their needs and supporting their goals with banking solutions that make a difference,” said John Guedry, CEO, Bank of Nevada. “I know she will bring this same passion to her broader work for Western Alliance.”

