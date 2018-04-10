Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Holds 6th Annual Sneaker Ball

On April 7, the 6th Annual Sneaker Ball at the M Resort Spa Casino was a night to celebrate being a kid, donning stylish sneakers and raising funds to support enrichment programs for the more than 20,000 youth served each year at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

With 500 guests attending this year’s event, the Milan ballroom transformed with elements from a Boys & Girls Clubhouse including cheerleaders, high-energy music, games, science experiments, sports and art. The evening began with a cocktail reception and an opportunity for guests to bid on silent auction items such as travel packages, entertainment experiences, artwork and collectables.

Once seated for dinner, guests enjoyed interactive table décor themed with sports, art and science front and center. With a delicious three-course dinner prepared by the M Resort culinary team, the fun packed evening continued with topnotch entertainment from Clubhouse kids that included singing, dance battles, classic violin and an unforgettable speech from 2018 BGCSNV Youth of the Year, Kaprice Burns.

For the second year, Jaymes Vaughan, host of Celebrity Page Network and featured guest host on The Talk, emceed the event with a special guest joining him center stage, ten year old, Diego Vega from the Southern Highlands Boys & Girls Club.

As unique packages including tickets to the 2018 Stagecoach Festival and a private box at The Smith Center for Hamilton: An American Musical went up on the live auction block, paddles went up and the mad dash for bidding was underway. Clubhouse kids from various BGCSNV greeted and thanked guests with high fives as they departed.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s event included M Resort, Marker Boat & Mini Storage, Cashman Equipment, Credit One Bank, Marnell Gaming and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization that operates 14 facilities and two summer outreach programs in Southern Nevada, and serves more than 20,000 youth in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Southern Highlands and Summerlin. These Clubhouses offer children ages K-12th grade a variety of daily creative, fun and educational programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada works to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Keep up with BGCSNV events and news on Facebook and Twitter. For more information visit www.bgcsnv.org or call 702-367-2582.

Photo credit: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada