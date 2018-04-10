Celebrando: A Festival Of Celebration is Giving Back on April 28

The 4th annual festival dedicates the celebration of music, food and community to raise awareness and funds for Nevada Pep.

It’s time to Celebrate! The 4th annual Celebrando festival has returned to celebrate the Hispanic culture at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza inside Lorenzi Park on Saturday, April 28. The event is free and invites the community to celebrate through food, music, community, and giving back.

The family-friendly event will feature a variety of cultural food spanning from traditional Mexican dishes, Peruvian cuisine and Puerto Rican favorites. Live entertainment includes mariachi, folk dancing, local singers and dancers, plus cultural vendors, arts and crafts. To spice things up, food vendors will compete in the back by popular demand Elote Throwdown (street corn) challenge. Attendees will have the chance to try the variety of Elotes for free to vote for their favorite one. This one-hour throwdown will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., and the winning elote will receive an award and bragging rights.

Within the festival, there will be a Pinata Smash, Loteria plaza, games and activities for the kids, and plenty of raffle prizes including a chance to win tickets and swag from the Las Vegas Lights. All proceeds from the raffles will be donated to Nevada Pep.

“Celebrando is the largest Hispanic festival in Southern Nevada that gives back to local nonprofits and community programs. Our event gives them a voice throughout a festival that is already dedicated to Celebrating culture and community,” said Angel Escamilla, co-founder of the Celebrando festival.

Nevada PEP is a nonprofit organization that provides information, services and training to Nevada families of children with disabilities, including those who are at risk or who have serious emotional disturbances and their service providers. PEP services are about empowering families to be life-long advocates for their children through education and skill building. PEP recognizes that parents are experts on their children; and must learn about disabilities, intervention needs, and how to develop a support system to meet those needs.

Celebrando will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. The Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza inside Lorenzi Park is located at 720 Twin Lakes Drive.