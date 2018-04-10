Global Esports Star Ninja to Take On 400 Challengers at Esports Arena Las Vegas

Ten Live Games with a Total of $50,000 in Cash Prizes on the Line Set for Saturday, April 21 at 5 p.m.

Streaming sensation Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Esports Arena Las Vegas have announced details for a live special event – Ninja Vegas ‘18 – to be hosted at The Strip’s first permanent esports venue at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Ten live games, split into five heats of two games each, will feature Ninja as he takes on up to 400 challengers in the arena with $50,000 in cash prizes on the line. The 10 games will be worth $5,000 each, with $2,500 going to the winner and another $2,500 bounty awarded to anyone who knocks Ninja out of a game. If Ninja wins, the bounty will carry over to the next match. All of Ninja’s winnings will be donated to a charity of his choice.

Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel & Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports’ global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The state-of-the-art arena, featuring a multilevel modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating and a world-class production facility, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, tournaments and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live fan experience. The esports and entertainment venue, which also includes a one-of-a-kind food and beverage offering from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, an active virtual reality station, a classic video game bar and an interactive history of video gaming display, is open daily for walk-up play and features nightly competitions across all gaming communities.

Tickets to play in the event are available for $75 at EsportsArenaVegas.com and include participation in one heat (two games) and a souvenir Ninja Vegas ‘18 headband. Participants will be able to select their heat, based on availability, when they register for the event. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the first game will start at 5 p.m.

The event will be a multi-view experience for fans at home with live-streamed content available at twitch.tv/ninja and on Esports Arena Las Vegas’ own channel, twitch.tv/esportsarenavegas, marking the channel’s debut. Follow @ESALasVegas for event updates and additional information.