The 6th Annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament will be held Monday, April 30

Golfers throughout Southern Nevada are invited to play a fantastic round of golf at Red Rock Country Club while also raising funds for children in need of specialized medical treatment during the annual Golf 4 The Kids tournament on Monday, April 30.

The tournament is limited to 144 golfers who will play on Red Rock Country Club’s private Mountain Course, designed by Arnold Palmer. The course takes full advantage of the local topography and offers rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multi-tiered greens. The par-72 Mountain Course provides a world-class golfing experience.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The 18-hole tournament also includes a Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Putting Contest. This year, golfers are provided with an outstanding Hole in One opportunity. Thanks to the support of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, one lucky golfer who gets a Hole-in-One on the designated hole, will win a Land Rover or Jaguar of their choice!

All golfers receive drink tickets, lunch and entrance to the post-play reception.

Golfers can register by calling Amber at 702-672-3263 or by emailing her at awilliams@cure4thekids.org. Golfers can also download the registration form. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Best of all, those who take part in the tournament support Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Nevada-based nonprofit organization which does not turn any child away from the specialized medical treatment they need for financial reasons. Golf tournament proceeds will support the Charity Care Program which ensures patients without medical insurance or who are unable to pay for treatment still receive it.

“A childhood cancer diagnosis can mean thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs for a family,” said Annette Logan, President and CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “As the only childhood cancer out-patient treatment center in Nevada, we see patients representing all income levels and we know some families would not be able to afford treatment without help from our Charity Care Program. Fundraisers such as Golf 4 The Kids allow us to never turn a child away from treatment for financial reasons.”

Since Cure 4 The Kids Foundation was founded in 2007, more than 500 families have received assistance through the Charity Care Program.

Golf 4 The Kids is extremely thankful for the support of its sponsors and partners which help make the tournament possible. Bronze sponsors include Summerlin Hospital, Country Financial, CSL Behring, and The Grove. Special thanks to its partner Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides diverse medical services through its two main clinics —The Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada and the Hemophilia Treatment Center of Nevada. The Children’s Specialty Center provides treatment to those affected by cancer, rare and ultra-rare diseases, genetic and rheumatic conditions. In addition, the clinic provides sub-specialty care including the Pediatric Palliative Outpatient Clinic, Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic for Childhood Cancer Survivors and the Sickle Cell Treatment Center. The Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) of Nevada provides diagnosis and treatment for inherited bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and von Willebrand Disease through its clinics in Las Vegas and Reno. www.cure4thekids.org