AFAN to host 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas on April 15

by Debbie Hall

Happening on Sunday, April 15 at Town Square, Aid for AIDS of Nevada will hold its largest fundraiser of the year. The 28th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas is more important ever. Since the disbanding of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, there has been a growing concern that funding for HIV/AIDS research will go down. In Las Vegas, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas suspended a maternal-HIV program without giving prior notice to their clients. Even 28 years later, HIV/AIDS is still a problem that continues to have an impact on community and the world.

Penn & Teller are the grand marshals for the 17th year and leaders of the Penn & Teller Challenge AIDS Walk Team. People of all ages are encouraged to participate in the AIDS Walk Las Vegas and registration is free. There is a pre-walk festival with sponsor tables, top-of-the-line Las Vegas entertainers, silent auction, food and beverage vendors.

AFAN’s current Executive Director Antioco Carrillo has served in his position for over five years and is truly passionate about research for the future and his clients needing services today.

“Our clients can now live and enjoy a different lifestyle due to the medications developed and medical advancements,” he explained. “This is very positive for them. In the 1980s and ‘90s, it was so different. This gives everyone hope and encouragement.”

The other issue, according to Carrillo, the rates of infection remains steady in Clark County. Prevention and education remains a challenge, which is another reason for the AIDS Walk to create awareness. AFAN also wants to continue to offer its programs and outreach and fundraisers such as the walk subsidizes them.

“The struggle continues and since HIV/AIDS is not an immediate death sentence, it is all about, prevention, resources and funding for medication and research,” he said.

With the current political climate, Carrillo is very concerned that HIV/AIDS funding will be cut off and the consequence is that infection, illness and death rates will rise to the 1990s statistics. “The efforts we are all making is to raise as much money as possible and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Social acceptance is much greater than the fear but there is still much to be done. Penn & Teller will match money raised on Sunday and there is still time to register. Everyone is welcome to come out and support teams and show they care.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) was founded in 1984 and is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state of Nevada. 2018 marks AFAN’s 34th anniversary of practicing its unyielding commitment to the community by providing unparalleled health expertise, support and advocacy for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Nevada. Over the years, AFAN has created various programs that offer consistent and comprehensive assistance including direct client service programs, food programs, prevention and education programs and community outreach. As part of AFAN’s mission, these client service programs assist in enhancing the physical health and psychosocial wellness of the individuals they serve, while promoting dignity and improving the quality of their lives.

Sunday, April 15

7 a.m. – Sign-in for teams and individuals

8 a.m. – Opening ceremony

10 a.m. – AIDS Walk

11 a.m. – Finish line ceremony & after walk activities

Where: Town Square 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Walkers will start near the northwest parking lot (near Guitar Center) in Town Square

For more information, visit afanlv.org and keep up with AFAN events and news on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.