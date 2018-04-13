Tide Dry Cleaners to Open Third Brick-And-Mortar Location, Offers Free Dry Cleaning on April 14

Franchisees Expand Tide Dry Cleaners Promise to Change Dry Cleaning for Good in Nevada

LooLoo, LLC – in partnership with Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (P&G) – will celebrate the opening of its third Tide Dry Cleaners store in Las Vegas. Tide Dry Cleaners has quickly become the 4th largest dry cleaner in the country, by number of locations, and one of the fastest-growing dry cleaning franchise businesses in the United States. The new brick-and-mortar site will be the fifth Tide Dry Cleaners for LooLoo, LLC, who also operate locations in Draper and South Jordan, Utah.

This weekend, the father-son duo is offering customers two free dry-cleaned items if they stop in during the grand opening event at 8481 Farm Road on Saturday, April 14.

“We look forward to expanding the Tide Dry Cleaners franchise in Clark County, and share an unrivaled level of quality and service with the residents of Northwest Vegas,” said Chris Harris, co-owner of LooLoo, LLC. “We love making our customers day a little brighter, and are eager to introduce Tide Dry Cleaners’ unique blend of innovation and around-the-clock care to even more guests in the Las Vegas area,” added Nick Harris, co-owner of LooLoo, LLC.

The new Tide Dry Cleaners location is positioned to ensure customer service and convenience is a top priority. The brick-and-mortar store will feature a drive-thru valet and 24-hour pick-up or drop-off service, complete with Tide Dry Cleaners kiosk and drop-box. In conjunction with GreenEarth Cleaning and Tide fabric care, the new store upholds Tide’s tradition of excellence and advanced cleaning technology care. Tide Dry Cleaners believes customers deserve more out of their dry-cleaning experience, and ensures each garment receives a 7-point hand inspection to guarantee a perfect finish for every piece, every time.

“We are delighted to see the Tide Dry Cleaners franchise grow in Las Vegas and congratulate Chris and Nick Harris, and General Manager, Flynn Ripley, for bringing Tide’s brick and mortar extension to this flourishing community,” said Thomas Flaherty, President & CEO, Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc. “We applaud Chris, Nick and Flynn and join in the celebration of the opening of their new Tide Dry Cleaners location.”