Burlesque Star Mika Romantic To Compete in Viva Las Vegas Burlesque Competition on April 21

by Nicole Muj

Mika Romantic, the artistic director for the highly successful, classic burlesque troupe The Looking Glass Revue will be taking the stage at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 21 to compete in the 21st annual Viva Las Vegas Burlesque Competition.

Part of the annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender, the competition is one of the most coveted awards in the burlesque industry, each year inundated with hundreds of applicants with hopes of garnering a spot on the big stage. Romantic was one of four performers chosen by a panel of judges, while the additional six performers were chosen by fan-voting or peer choice.

Named by GQ Magazine as one of the “sexist burlesque acts to follow on Instagram,” Romantic is no stranger to high praise and accolades. She has been a traveling performer and showgirl for over five years and has racked up some impressive awards in her short time in the industry. The multi-award-winning burlesque performer and pin-up model from a small town in Eastern Pennsylvania made her triumphant debut in New York City of Spring 2012.

The bi-racial beauty has performed in some of the most celebrated burlesque festivals and venues around the world, including the 9th Annual London Burlesque Festival, 19th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender, Theatre Bizarre and The 8th and 9th Annual New Orleans Burlesque Festival. She performed at The Great Burlesque Expo in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she was awarded “Most Classic” and “Bella Blue’s Judges Choice” in 2015. Philadelphia voted Romantic “SPLOOSH” of the year at the Golden Tassel Jawn Awards in spring of 2016 and is the 2015 World Champion of the Burlypicks Competition.

She is the artistic director of the burlesque troupe “The Looking Glass Revue” that she co-founded with her business partner Kate Elfatah of HoM Consulting. The troupe has entertained at venues such as the Hard Rock Cafe and exclusive celebrity lounges during the Sundance Film Festival and was featured in the short film documentary titled “Small Town Diamonds” that premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.