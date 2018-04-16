Erika Jayne dazzles fans during book signing of ‘Pretty Mess’ at The Shop at Crystals

By Debbie Hall

Fans lined up as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne signed her memoir “Pretty Mess,” now a New York Times best seller, at The Shops at Crystals. Jayne fit in with the upscale shopping center featuring luxury brands especially in the VIP reception held after the book signing at DSQUARED2.

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities in the whole world,” Jayne told LV Informer. “I love it here. My son attended UNLV [University of Nevada, Las Vegas]. I think this is one of the greatest places in the whole world and I am thrilled everyone showed up. I couldn’t be happier.”

As for the book now becoming a best seller, “It has succeeded all of my expectations,” she stated.

“Pretty Mess” is a no-holds-barred memoir detailing Jayne’s life, including her rise to fame as a singer-dancer, her childhood, marriage, family and transformation to a real housewife in Beverly Hills on reality TV. In 2015, Jayne joined the cast as a recurring member on the sixth season of TRHBH. She competed in 2017 on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jayne began her career as Erika Girardi, releasing her song, “Roller Coaster,” topping the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2007. Her book is named after her debut studio album, “Pretty Mess” released in 2009. As of 2018, Jayne has released nine No. 1 songs on the Dance Club Songs chart and is ranked No. 42 on Billboard’s 100 Greatest of All Time Dance Club Artists.

According to Jayne, “Erika Jayne” is her stage persona and while encompasses parts of her, it is not the total person. She is passionate about LGBTQ rights and while she enjoys her sexy side, reading her book, it is obvious there is much more to Erika Jayne.

“Pretty Mess” is available through Simon and Schuster and other outlets.

Gallery Books

304 pages

ISBN 9781501181894

March 2018