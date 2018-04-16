T-Fox celebrates Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday in Las Vegas

When T-Fox is not performing in his show, “T-Fox’s House Party” at the Oasis Ballroom, he is hanging out with celebrities.

When Whoopi Goldberg visited Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, T-Fox got to hang out with the actress, comedian, author, and television host. Whoopi has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for her work in television and is one of the few entertainers to have won an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award. She is also the second black woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win an Academy Award for acting.

The stage for “T-Fox’s House Party” becomes a living room with tables, couches, chairs, a piano and fireplace while T-Fox invites the audience to his house party. With his flair, T-Fox performs R&B, jazz, neo-soul, funk, country, top 40 and blues. Along with some Broadway show tunes, he adds the great swing and standards of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, hits from the Motown era, dance tunes and love songs from the 1970s to 1990s. Current hits are thrown in since it is a party for all ages.

“T-Fox’s House Party” starring T-Fox is performed at the Oasis Ballroom at the Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort located at 2711 W. Windmill Lane every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. For tickets, click here or call 702.290.4800