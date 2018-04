Mother’s Day is coming soon; take mom to a Las Vegas Show

Take mom to a Las Vegas show on Mother’s Day, create memories and show her how much you care. It is amazing what a performance can bring to people whether laughter, tears, anticipation, and excitement. Check out these 5 shows for over-the-top hilarity, jaw-dropping illusion, swooning and a trip back to the prom (both yours and mom’s).

Click here to read more on Showtickets.com