Tape Face removes his duct tape long enough to chat

In 2016, a young man with wide eyes emphasized by makeup, along with black duct tape over his mouth, was introduced to the United States. As a finalist on Season 11 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the video of his performance went viral. Tape Face now brings his quirky residency show including mime, illusion, magic, puppetry and silent films to the House of Tape Theater at Harrah’s Las Vegas. While not giving away any spoilers, Tape Face might battle Darth Vader, bring John Lennon back to life and play with balloons. Tape Face (born Sam Wills) removed his duct tape long enough to speak by clicking here.