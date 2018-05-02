Looking at Leadership

by John Dunia

The qualities of leadership are not always confined to one list.

If there is a headline which makes me pause and think twice before reading, it is the ones which are similar to: “3 positive habits leaders do every day” or other arbitrary numbers and lists which claim to reveal the secrets of leadership. While not wanting to discredit any research someone has done to pr omote outstanding human qualities, it’s bewildering to think that such a trait can be spelled out in this way. Yet one quick search of this subject online and that’s precisely what will be found.



Becoming a great leader or influencer is perhaps a goal many wishes to achieve. However, it takes more than just a simple proclamation to reach this kind of objective. Also, what qualities define a great leader and more importantly, what determines when someone reaches that point?

Although it is a topic which conjures up countless and differing opinions, defining any high-level figure, or for that matter confining those characteristics to a list – no matter how long it may be – puts limitations on such an important topic. The success of a leader is based on what needs to be accomplished as well as the perceptions and expectations of those who are being led. There are also different levels, purposes, and goals for each situation. Leading a business is far different from leading an army into battle. This one example alone demands varied and contrasting examples. If there is, however, one characteristic which every leader should first demonstrate, it ought to be trusted. Without garnering a certain level of the group’s confidence, a leader may soon be found surrounded by his or her own delusions.



Another mark of a great leader in just about any area is the desire to help and inspire others to excel and achieve more than they thought they could do. Being at the center of attention is rarely the end goal. While it’s not easy to step away from the limelight, it certainly is not the main reason one chooses to be in this position. It takes a considerable amount of self-confidence to be the one in charge but true leaders also understand both their strengths and shortcomings which in turn steers them to engage with others in order to reach and accomplish the tasks at hand.