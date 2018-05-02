Scheana Marie of “Vanderpump Rules” Hosts “Tequila Thursday” at the D Las Vegas

The D Casino Hotel is known for their exciting, world-famous bars and frequent celebrity visitors. This past Thursday, they took their reputation to a whole new level! “Vanderpump Rules” beauty, Scheana Marie, hosted “Tequila Thursday” at D Bar (sponsored by Oro Imperial). There, she and friends (including MTV’s “Real World” star, Kailah Casillas) posed with the brand’s most popular bottles and snapped photos with hundreds of fans. She even showed off her bartending skills! Downtown Vegas couldn’t have “ruled” any harder!